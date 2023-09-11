Hibernian name Nick Montgomery as new head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hibernian name Nick Montgomery as new head coach

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery is appointed new manager of Hibernian Football Club on Monday 11th September 2023
Hibernian have appointed Nick Montgomery as their new head coach.

The former Sheffield United midfielder arrives from Central Coast Mariners, who he led to the A-League title last season.

The Leeds-born former Scotland Under-21 international has signed a three-year contract.

The 41-year-old was on a shortlist of five contenders but he was the only name to emerge publicly during the recruitment process.

Brian McDermott
Brian McDermott has kept a close watch on the new head coach Nick Potts/PA)

Hibs director of football Brian McDermott said: “I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he’s done as a coach is really impressive.

“He helped rebuild what is now a successful academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

“He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with.

Nick Montgomery
Montgomery in action for Sheffield United (PA)

“Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club.”

Montgomery will bring assistant manager Sergio Raimundo and goalkeeping coach Miguel de Oliveira Miranda with him to work alongside existing first-team coach David Gray.

Gray led Hibs to a 2-0 win at Aberdeen in his sole cinch Premiership game as caretaker manager after Lee Johnson paid the price for losing the first three league games of the season.

Johnson was appointed Fleetwood manager on Sunday, replacing former Hibs midfielder Scott Brown.