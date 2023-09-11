Harry kisses wheelchair rugby player on head at Invictus Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry kisses wheelchair rugby player on head at Invictus Games

By Press Association
Harry congratulated Davey Martinez of Team US with a kiss (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Harry congratulated Davey Martinez of Team US with a kiss (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duke of Sussex warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head at the Invictus Games.

Harry, the event’s founding patron, shared the moment with Team US player Davey Martinez as he presented medals following the action on Monday.

Athletics and wheelchair rugby were the two sports contested on day two of the games, which are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The duke watched the action at the Merkur Spiel-Arena without his wife Meghan, who is expected to join him at the games later this week.

Harry first joined spectators in the stands to watch a host of track and field events, including 100 metre and discus finals for different classifications.

He then moved over to the indoor court to watch matches in an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament.

Team USA defeated the United Kingdom 21-13 in the gold medal match, with Harry handing out medals and speaking to the players.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
Harry saw Team USA win the wheelchair rugby finals (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

His attendance at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he joined the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023 Invictus Games will continue throughout the week with sports such as swimming, table tennis and archery before concluding on Saturday.