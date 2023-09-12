Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence set for European action as Kieran Dowell misses out

Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz and Kieran Dowell have missed out on Rangers’ Europa League squad.

Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence after included after missing out on the squad for the Champions League qualifiers as they closed in on their comebacks from long-term injury lay-offs.

Dowell has made six appearances since his summer move from Norwich, including three in the Champions League. He has missed recent matches with a minor knee injury.

Balogun has played twice since returning to Ibrox in the summer following a season with QPR.

Ridvan Yilmaz has been left out (PA)

Left-back Yilmaz came off the bench against Celtic for his first appearance of the season.

Scott Wright is in the squad while Rangers confirmed the likes of Leon King and Adam Devine would be included on the list of young players who can feature outside the 25-man squad.

Rangers open their group campaign at home to Real Betis on September 21 and also take on Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague.