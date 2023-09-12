Tom Curry to miss England’s next two World Cup matches after dangerous tackle

Tom Curry will be available for England’s final World Cup group game after receiving a two-match ban for his dangerous tackle against Argentina on Saturday.

Curry was shown a red card that was upgraded from yellow upon review following a clash of heads with Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia in the third minute at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

A virtual disciplinary panel gave Curry a three-game suspension that will be reduced to two if he completes World Rugby’s ‘Coaching Intervention Programme’, otherwise known as tackle school.

Tom Curry will be available for the match against Lille on October 7 (PA)

It means the Sale openside will be available to face Samoa in Lille on October 7 in England’s final Pool D assignment.

Curry accepted at the independent hearing that his challenge on Mallia was a sending off offence and having imposed the mid-range sanction of a six-game suspension, the panel applied mitigation for his admission of guilt, exemplary disciplinary record and apology.

England at least have the satisfaction of knowing their defensive kingpin will be available for the knockout phase if, as expected, they advance out of Pool D in the wake of routing closest group rivals Argentina.

However, Curry’s ban is an example of the inconsistency of rugby’s disciplinary process given South Africa’s Jesse Kriel escaped punishment for his head-on-head collision with Jack Dempsey of Scotland at the same venue the following day.

It is a cruel development for Curry given he was just three minutes into making his first appearance under Steve Borthwick, having recovered from hamstring and ankle injuries.

When asked for his view of the dismissal on Tuesday, England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said: “Rugby is in an invasion sport where collisions happen, accidents happen. It’s a fast moving game with incredible athletes.

“Tom Curry is a world class player – he’s proven that time and time again. It’s really unfortunate what happened, but knowing Tom as we all do, the next time he plays for England he will no doubt have a big impact on both sides of the ball.”

Curry becomes the third England player to receive a ban during the World Cup or its build-up, with the 25-year-old following Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola into the disciplinary doghouse.

Billy Vunipola is set to return against Japan (Niall Carson/PA)

Offsetting his unavailability for the Japan and Chile matches is that Vunipola completed his own two-match suspension in the Argentina game, providing a heavyweight back row reinforcement.

Vunipola is expected to be involved in Nice on Sunday and, given he will have gone four weeks without playing a minute, has been beasted in training under the watch of head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters.

“Unfortunately for Billy he was handed over to Aled Walters, which is not a pleasant experience for him,” Wigglesworth said.

“There’s a group of lads who are given extra conditioning, lads who maybe didn’t get many minutes or didn’t play.

“Unfortunately for Billy that’s been him every time for the last few weeks. Aled has been working him hard and he looks good to go.”

Vunipola could slot straight in at number eight against Japan with Ben Earl either moving to openside to cover for Curry or being rested altogether.

“Billy has got great physical presence and it’s great to have him back on the training field,” Wigglesworth said.

“But he’s a really smart player as well – he puts himself in great positions and he’s got great hands. He’s got more threat than just being a big ball carrier.

“He’s really smart and knows when to shift the ball and change the point of contact for other players as well. It’s great for us to have him available.”

Retired former England second row George Kruis, who won 45 caps from 2014 to 2020, has joined up with Borthwick’s management staff in Le Touquet to provide short-term assistance coaching the line-out.