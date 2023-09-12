England’s hopes of ODI victory against Sri Lanka thwarted by rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s hopes of ODI victory against Sri Lanka thwarted by rain

By Press Association
England bowler Sarah Glenn celebrates trapping Sri Lanka batter Oshadi Ranasinghe (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s bid to move into an unassailable lead in their ODI series against Sri Lanka was foiled by rain as another polished bowling display counted for nothing at Wantage Road.

Steady drizzle turned heavier and forced the teams off the field after Sri Lanka’s innings had slowly unravelled from a solid platform of 53 for two from nine overs to 106 for nine in the 31st.

Chamari Athapaththu’s run-a-ball 34 put England under pressure but the Sri Lanka captain’s dismissal in Charlie Dean’s first over led to a momentum shift as the tourists again struggled with the bat.

Charlie Dean
Dean and Alice Davidson-Richards – recalled at the expense of the injured Emma Lamb and rested Mahika Gaur – took two wickets apiece, as did Lauren Filer, who continues to impress in England colours.

Hasini Perera anchored proceedings after Athapaththu’s dismissal, amassing 31 not out off 58 balls, but was helpless to stop wickets tumbling at the other end, with Sri Lanka’s plight encapsulated by Achini Kulasuriya being absent-mindedly run out by Kate Cross just before the players were brought off.

Any hope of getting back on was thwarted at 5.10pm, and the abandonment means Sri Lanka, who were hammered by seven wickets at Chester-le-Street, escape but still trail 1-0 in this three-match series.

After rain held up the start by half an hour, Sri Lanka were asked to bat first under murky skies, and while they were more purposeful than their meek 106 total in the north east on Saturday – thumping 15 fours and a six – their innings at Northampton followed a similar pattern.

Rain at Northampton led to an abandonment (Nick Potts/PA)
Athapaththu clipped the first ball to the boundary then capitalised when Cross overpitched, driving handsomely in a match-up which brought the left-hander six fours and a meaty six over midwicket.

Cross had better luck against Sri Lanka’s other opener as her first ball to Vishmi Gunaratne brought an uncertain forward prod which grazed the outside edge and was accepted by Amy Jones, who took another simple catch when Harshitha Samarawickrama was persuaded to drive at a rare fuller Filer delivery.

Sri Lanka might still have been in the ascendancy after the powerplay had Dean not struck in the last over, with her arm ball thudding into the front pad of Athapaththu, who took a review with her.

Athapaththu’s downfall saw the runs dry up, with a watchful 23-run stand in 42 balls between Perera and Hansima Karunaratne only noteworthy as television cameras detected a marriage proposal in the stands.

Lauren Filer continues to excel in an England shirt (Nick Potts/PA)
Karunaratne was especially marooned and having made just eight, she was persuaded to hook her 22nd ball to Sarah Glenn off Davidson-Richards, while the occasionally dangerous Kavisha Dilhari was dropped at slip off her fourth delivery before chipping her sixth tamely back to Dean.

It was the first of four ducks for Sri Lanka – only Athapaththu, Perera and Oshadi Ranasinghe reached double figures, the latter showing intent to Glenn only to miss a sweep off the leg-spinner on 12, with England grateful for the on-field lbw verdict as a review showed the ball brushing leg stump.

Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani chopped on after a flat-footed push at Davidson-Richards while Filer, who caused problems with her extra pace and bounce, had her fifth wicket in just her second ODI as she ended a 15-ball scoreless stay from Udeshika Prabodhani as she edged through to Jones.

As a trickle turned heavier, the final act proved to be Cross’ smart run out of Kulasuriya, who was short of her crease after Perera had defended to cover. No run was attempted but Kulasuriya dawdled back to the non-striker’s end and her bat had not been grounded when Cross threw down the stumps.

A two-hour delay ensued but as puddles developed on the outfield, the match was abandoned with just 30.5 overs possible.