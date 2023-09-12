Dane Vilas and Luke Wells put Lancashire in front heading into final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dane Vilas and Luke Wells put Lancashire in front heading into final day

By Press Association
A century from Dane Vilas boosted Lancashire’s hopes of victory over Middlesex (Adam Davy/PA)
A century from Dane Vilas boosted Lancashire’s hopes of victory over Middlesex (Adam Davy/PA)

Dane Vilas blasted a century as Lancashire established a 136-run lead heading into the final day of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash with Middlesex.

Vilas’ 124 and 97 from opener Luke Wells at Old Trafford laid the foundation, with George Bell’s unbeaten 56 easing the home side past the visitors’ first-innings total of 194.

They ended a rain-affected day on 330 for five with Jayant Yadav and Joshua de Caires having taken two wickets each.

Joe Clarke steered Nottinghamshire to within four runs of making Kent bat again after the home side enforced the follow-on at Canterbury.

Clarke finished day three on 61 not out having put on 99 with number seven Lyndon James, who was unbeaten on 38, as the visitors reached 177 for five having being dismissed for 265 first time around.

Aron Nijjar had earlier claimed career-best figures of four for 67 as Kent piled on the pressure after posting 446.

Northamptonshire’s hopes of digging themselves out of relegation trouble were dealt a major blow as the third day of their clash with Warwickshire was washed out.

Relentless rain at Edgbaston prevented them from building upon their first-innings total of 142 for four in reply to 250 as hopes of a crucial victory faded.

In Division Two, Derbyshire skipper Leus du Plooy posted an unbeaten century on a day when bad light hampered the visitors’ progress at Gloucestershire.

Du Plooy had resumed on 44 from a total of 261 for six and was still there on 103 at stumps, with his side having advanced to 398 for nine to hold a 21-run first-innings lead.

Yorkshire’s Matthew Revis delivered career-best bowling figures of five for 50 to force Glamorgan to follow on at Sophia Gardens.

The 21-year-old’s efforts helped to dismiss the home side for 273 in their first innings as they chased a total of 500.

However, Glamorgan rallied before play ended five overs short because of bad light, with Eddie Byrom and Sam Northeast putting on 90 for the third wicket to take the Welsh side to 120 for two, still 107 runs adrift.

An unbeaten century from Colin Ackermann kept Leicestershire in the hunt for an unlikely victory over Sussex.

Ackermann was 103 not out at stumps on day three at Hove with his side on 221 for three and requiring a further 278 for victory.

The home side had earlier declared on 344 for nine having added 110 to their overnight total.