Football rumours: Donny van de Beek likely to stay at Man United until January

What the papers say

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is likely to stay at the club until the next transfer window in January despite interest from clubs in Turkey and Qatar, the Mirror reports. The 26-year-old only played seven games last season and is yet to feature for the club so far in 2023-24.

The Mirror also says Turkish club Besiktas are hoping to land 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan before the Turkish transfer window closes.

Nottingham Forest’s Jonjo Shelvey (Nick Potts/PA)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor before the deadline on Friday, according to the Telegraph.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter turned down possible chances to manage Lyon in France and Rangers in Scotland, the Sun says.

Social media round-up

Maguire: “I’ve not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play football” 🔴 #MUFC “West Ham? We just didn’t come to an agreement. Man Utd were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place”, told Express. pic.twitter.com/Bkr5ePOxQ8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2023

The issue between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho still hasn't been resolved 😳 Members of the Man Utd hierarchy have now stepped in 😬https://t.co/kx7fWeeOda pic.twitter.com/1otghK8s3E — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 13, 2023

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Thomas Partey: Juventus have identified the Arsenal midfielder as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who could be forced out of the club if he is found to have breached anti-doping laws, Italian outlet La Repubblica reports.

Eden Hazard: The former Chelsea man is reportedly considering retirement after his release from Real Madrid, according to CaughtOffside.