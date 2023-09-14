Chloe Kelly says World Cup final loss will not stunt growth of women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chloe Kelly says World Cup final loss will not stunt growth of women’s football

By Press Association
Chloe Kelly is excited by the growth of the women’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chloe Kelly is excited by the growth of the women's game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England striker Chloe Kelly expects the women’s game to continue growing in the country despite the Lionesses’ World Cup final heartbreak.

The Manchester City forward, match-winner in the Euro 2022 final, this time experienced the heartbreak of defeat as England were beaten by Spain in Sydney last month.

But the 25-year-old looks on the tournament as a whole as a positive experience that is only likely to generate further interest in the sport.

She feels proof of that came on Thursday as City announced a new agreement with baby gear brand Joie to become the new naming rights partner of their Academy Stadium.

“It was a great summer, and a great summer for women’s football and England,” said Kelly.

“It’s great to be winning the Euros and then going on to a World Cup final. It’s great for the country and great for the women’s game.

“That success obviously brings deals like this to the women’s game, which is really important for the growth of the game. It is exciting and there is a lot to come still.”

Kelly has already put the disappointment of the World Cup final loss behind her as she focuses on pre-season training with City.

Chloe Kelly
Kelly is looking forward to returning to club action with City (Tim Markland/PA)

She said: “It’s good to get back in with the team, get back on the pitch, keep learning, find those relationships again and keep building on last season.

“Of course I’m not on top of my game as it’s still pre-season – I don’t want to peak too early – and it is really important we build as we go.

“Starting the season well is really important but I think as we go we need to get better. It’s important not starting where we need to be at the end of the season. We need to be consistent throughout.”

City begin their Women’s Super League campaign with a trip to West Ham on October 1.

After missing out on honours last term, and narrowly falling short of a Champions League spot, Kelly is determined for the team to make its mark.

She said: “We want to be winning trophies. It is really important for us to be doing that, and Champions League football – we need to be in it and we need to be pushing for that.”

Sarina Wiegman
England manager Sarina Wiegman is concerned about the international calendar (James Manning/PA)

Prior to the start of the WSL, Kelly will return to the international fold for Nations League games against Scotland and the Netherlands on September 22 and 26 respectively.

England manager Sarina Wiegman has expressed concern at the scheduling of the matches so soon after the end of the World Cup in Australia.

“It is important we recover well,” Kelly said. “We need to look after our bodies in these moments.”

:: Chloe Kelly was speaking at the official renaming event for the Joie Stadium. The Joie Stadium is the only purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League and the first to have a naming partner.