Jenni Hermoso among three Spain World Cup winners shortlisted for top FIFA award

By Press Association
Spain and Pachuca forward Jenni Hermoso is among the nominees for a top FIFA award (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Spain and Pachuca forward Jenni Hermoso is among the nominees for a top FIFA award (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Three of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad – including Jenni Hermoso – have been shortlisted for the FIFA Best Women’s Player award.

Spain’s World Cup success last month has been overshadowed by the behaviour at the final of Luis Rubiales, who resigned as the country’s football federation president on Sunday amid mounting criticism after he kissed Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation in Sydney.

Pachuca midfielder Hermoso, who said she did not consent to the kiss, has been nominated alongside Spain team-mates Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo. Barcelona star Mapi Leon, who was part of a group of players who quit the national team last year in protest at conditions in the Spain camp, has also been shortlisted.

Spain’s Catalina Coll has been nominated for the best women’s goalkeeper prize, but the team’s coach at the finals, Jorge Vilda, has not made the four-person shortlist for the women’s coaching award.

Vilda was sacked by the Spanish federation (RFEF) last week.

Losing finalists England also have four outfield players on the 16-strong list – forward Rachel Daly, midfielders Lauren James and Keira Walsh plus defender Alex Greenwood.

Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati (left) and England goalkeeper Mary Earps are in the running for different FIFA awards (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mary Earps, who saved a penalty from Hermoso in the final, is on the goalkeepers’ shortlist while Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman has been nominated along with Chelsea boss Emma Hayes for the women’s coach award.

The men’s list features six members of Manchester City’s treble-winning squad from last season – forwards Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva plus midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri. Gundogan has since moved to Barcelona.

Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal from West Ham this summer for an initial £100million, is the only Englishman on the 12-man list which also includes Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Marcelo Brozovic, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is on the men’s coach shortlist, as well as current Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, while City goalkeeper Ederson makes the list for that position along with new Manchester United recruit Andre Onana