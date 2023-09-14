Dante Polvara backed to become ‘top player’ as he commits future to Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has backed Dante Polvara to become a “top player” after handing the American midfielder a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old has made six appearances this season after forcing his way into Robson’s plans.

The New Yorker arrived at Pittodrie in January 2022 but his game time was limited and he returned to the United States in March 2023 to join USL Championship side Charleston Battery on loan.

Robson said: “Dante has got a real opportunity ahead of him here at the club.

“He’s got two great feet, he’s a good size and he is a real athlete due to his running power. These are all really strong attributes for a young player to have.

“He’s still got improvements to be made in his game but if he continues his positive development as he is then he can go on to become a top player.”

Polvara, who has made 17 Dons appearances in total, added: “The manager and the rest of the staff have voiced their belief in me since day one which made this an easy decision.

“I hope to help the team as much as possible and make those who have believed in me throughout this journey so far proud of my development as a player.”