Sciver-Brunt sets record and Lionesses hunt honours – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association September 14 2023, 6.10pm

Nat Sciver-Brunt (left) made history for England (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt made history for England.

WOW! 🤯England Women's fastest ODI century 🔥#EnglandCricket #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/R3qO5wGqQ0— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 14, 2023

A brutal knock from the No.1 ranked player in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings in her 100th ODI 🔥The 66-ball ton is the fastest ODI hundred by an England women's player 🙌#ENGvSL | https://t.co/6yxy1arblG pic.twitter.com/Rvxi0l7eU0— ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2023

Football

England stars are in the running for top FIFA awards.

Nominated for #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2023.Congratulations, @_DeclanRice! 👏 https://t.co/XxEUPJl3J4 pic.twitter.com/9LdL5q9MUI— England (@England) September 14, 2023

Four #Lionesses have been nominated #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2023! 👏Congrats to @RachelDaly3, @AlexGreenwood, @laurenjamess22 and @keira_walsh. 💪 https://t.co/Nnk0Oa9vuG pic.twitter.com/H4jhYHCB4W— Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 14, 2023

Congrats to Mary Earps on her nomination for #TheBest FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2023! 🏆 🧤 https://t.co/QHDmcsGp4k pic.twitter.com/eg4NrxOsXo— Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 14, 2023

Kyle Walker commits to Man City.

I'm not leaving! 💪 pic.twitter.com/kVwGkOz7i9— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2023

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed his welcome.

Great welcome from my new team and enjoyed the first day of training 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BCz2L4GL0U— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 14, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Joyeux anniversaire, Pape! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EdT0mpUvW8— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 14, 2023

5⃣ trophies won in ⚪️⚫️💪Happy 3⃣3⃣rd birthday, @douglascosta! ⚡️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RnRJ5xgcDO— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 14, 2023

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was working hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Golf

Broad a runner for Ryder?

Has a nice ring to it @jimmy9 💥 https://t.co/B9kgmAaxo6— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 14, 2023

KP was impressed.

How the hell do these golfers shoot 64s on this course at Wentworth?!?!HOW?!?!?!!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 14, 2023

Ludvig Aberg underlined his Ryder Cup credentials at Wentworth.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

Caddy Billy Foster remembered one of the game's greats.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Billy Foster (@billy66foz)

Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan was grateful.

Can't wait for the semi's now. Thank you so much for all your support. Really means a lot pic.twitter.com/Rpw3mCtV9X— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) September 14, 2023