Football rumours: Man Utd may look to solve winger shortage in January

What the papers say

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to look at the transfer market in January to solve the club’s winger crisis with Jadon Sancho’s future in the air and Antony on a leave of absence from the club, the Mirror reports. Young forward Amad is also on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Daily Mail says the club have identified Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who scored 14 times for the Serie A champions last season. Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool have all previously expressed interest in the 22-year-old from Georgia.

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri (Liam McBurney, PA)

Turkish club Besiktas are hoping to acquire Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal after they had a permanent transfer bid rejected by the club, according to the Sun.

Social media round-up

Brighton owner Tony Bloom is ready for the vultures to circle around the club’s next wave of talent – and does not mind a bit | @johncrossmirrorhttps://t.co/rY6ePoRknB pic.twitter.com/lNPd8VqKCE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 14, 2023

Vinai Venkatesham played big role in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal era but will leave the club next summerhttps://t.co/rUmzsJjaOG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 14, 2023

Players to watch

Andros Townsend: Turkish outlet Ajansspor reports the 32-year-old has signed with Konyaspor after he left Everton in summer.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool have no intention of letting the 32-year-old midfielder leave the club despite interest from Turkey, Football Insider says.