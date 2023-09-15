Callum Wilson extends Newcastle deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Wilson extends Newcastle deal

By Press Association
Callum Wilson has signed a contract extension at Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has agreed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old, who has been the Magpies’ top scorer for the past three seasons, is now committed to the Magpies until 2025.

The England international has scored 40 goals in 79 league games since arriving from Bournemouth in 2020.

That places him fifth on the club’s record Premier League goalscorers chart and with just eight more he would move up into second, behind only Alan Shearer.

Wilson told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to extend my time here.

“It’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

“We’ve got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fanbase, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to get into the ‘100 club’ and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

Eddie Howe
Manager Eddie Howe is pleased with Wilson’s renewal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle – goalscorers who have worn the number nine – and it’d be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Wilson’s contributions helped Newcastle finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the Carabao Cup final last season.

The striker has made four appearances from the bench for the Magpies this season, including scoring a consolation in the 3-1 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

Manager Eddie Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, praised the striker’s ethic and performances for the team.

“Callum’s been really good around the group, he’s been very professional and really supportive of his team-mates,” Howe told a press conference.

“Underneath that I know he’s been eager to play and eager to play not necessarily for himself, but for the team, he wants the team to do well.

“He’s obviously got his own individual motivations, but you saw when he came on against Brighton he came on in a really good place, scored a really good goal for us and he’s right in the frame.”