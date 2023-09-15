A closer look at Everton’s prospective new owners 777 Partners after deal agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A closer look at Everton’s prospective new owners 777 Partners after deal agreed

By Press Association
A deal for Everton has been struck (Isaac Parkin/PA)
A deal for Everton has been struck (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Miami-based 777 Partners have signed a deal to take ownership of Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

The group, co-founded by Josh Wander and Steven Pasko in 2015, are set to buy Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent majority shareholding.

However, the deal is still subject to approval from the Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority.

The PA news agency takes a closer look at the prospective new owners.

What is 777 Partners and what does it do?

777 Partners is an investment platform which began offering litigation funding to lawyers in return for part of any settlement fee and has subsequently branched out into sports club ownership.

Who is already in the portfolio?

Sevilla
Sevilla were the group’s first foray into football investment eight years ago (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Genoa in Serie A, Germany’s Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege in Belgium, Vasco de Gama in Brazil, and French third-tier side Red Star. It also has minority stakes in LaLiga’s Sevilla, which was the company’s first football club investment in 2015, and Australian outfit Melbourne Victory. In addition it also owns London Lions basketball team and a 45 per cent share in the British Basketball League. Outside of sport there are investments in Australian and Canadian budget airlines and global film studio STX Entertainment.

So why Everton?

Everton v Watford – Premier League – Goodison Park
Farhad Moshiri (pictured) is selling his shares in Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

777 has not hidden its desire to gain a foothold in the Premier League, the most high-profile league in the world, and Everton’s huge losses – more than £430million over the last five years – and Moshiri’s decision to get out after ploughing in more than £700m, with an unfinished stadium still to pay for, essentially make the club a distressed asset and ripe for a takeover.

What are the stumbling blocks?

Premier League Flag File Photo
Everton’s prospective new owners must pass the Premier League owners’ and directors’ test (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Premier League would have to satisfy itself no rules on club ownership are being broken, while there are also new regulations on leveraged buy-outs and proof of funding – and the extent of any borrowing to complete the purchase. Co-founder Wander also only ended a long period of probation in 2018 relating to a 2003 drugs charge which he admitted so would come under additional scrutiny for the owners’ and directors’ test. There are also a number of legal claims against the company still outstanding.

What’s 777’s track record?

Not immediately encouraging for Everton fans, who have seen more than half-a-billion pounds spent in the last seven years with little success to show for it. Vasco de Gama fans have staged protests over a perceived lack of investment and, in early September, Liege fans held demonstrations inside their ground with banners such as ‘No money, no ambition’. The recent launching of a supporters’ bond to help fund Genoa’s new training ground also did not go down well. Hertha Berlin were relegated from the Bundesliga last season and face having to repay a £34m loan at high interest.