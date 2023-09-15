Premier League talking points: High-flying West Ham look to halt Man City charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League talking points: High-flying West Ham look to halt Man City charge

By Press Association
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as champions Manchester City thrashed Fulham 5-1 before the international break (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Premier League is back in full swing this weekend after the international break.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points heading into the forthcoming round of games.

Leaders City head to in-form Hammers

Haaland completes his treble against Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City have made a strong start to their title defence, taking a maximum 12 points from their opening four fixtures.

The treble-winners, and Erling Haaland, delivered their most potent display so far last time out with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham which featured a hat-trick from the Norway star.

Next to try to thwart City, whose boss Pep Guardiola has returned to work after a back operation, are West Ham – and they may well fancy their chances.

David Moyes’ men welcome the champions to London Stadium on Saturday having won each of their last three games, to sit fourth in the fledgling table.

Spurs and Reds also on a roll

West Ham are among four teams with 10 points – also on that total, and three-match winning runs, are Tottenham and Liverpool.

Spurs will look to continue their impressive post-Harry Kane form under new boss Ange Postecoglou, the league’s manager of the month, when they host Sheffield United, shortly after Jurgen Klopp’s Reds play at Wolves in the early Saturday kick-off.

The other side with 10 points are 2022-23 runners-up Arsenal, visitors on Sunday to struggling Everton, who on Friday announced an agreement had been reached for the club to be taken over by American investment firm 777 Partners.

United in need of a boost

Jadon Sancho in action ofr Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Jadon Sancho is Jadon Sancho is training away from Manchester United’s first-team squad after a disciplinary issue (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United have had a troubled start to their campaign, losing to both Tottenham and Arsenal in their first four outings.

The international break has then seen Antony given a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women, while fellow forward Jadon Sancho is training away from the first-team squad due to a “discipline issue”.

The Red Devils will be eager for the positivity of a win on Saturday. But that will be no small task at home to Brighton, who are on nine points and have won each of the last three league meetings between the clubs.

Chelsea and Newcastle misfiring

Anthony Elanga scores Nottingham Forest's winner against Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Elanga (second from right) scores Nottingham Forest’s winner against Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Two further teams for whom a victory this weekend would certainly be welcome are Chelsea and Newcastle.

The Blues’ expensively-assembled squad has made an underwhelming start to life under Mauricio Pochettino and slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest in their last game.

Newcastle, after securing Champions League football last season and opening this one with a 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa, have suffered three defeats on the bounce.

Eddie Howe’s side host Brentford in Saturday’s late game before Chelsea go to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Hatters look to hit back

Luton manager Rob Edwards (Nick Potts/PA)
Rob Edwards’ promoted Luton have opened the season with three losses (Nick Potts/PA)

Luton have found the Premier League fairly unforgiving, losing each of their first three games.

That left pundit Garth Crooks saying he could “see them down by Christmas” – and with boss Rob Edwards branding that remark “disrespectful”, the Hatters might be even more fired up when they take their search for a first point to Fulham on Saturday.

The other two sides that came up, Burnley and Sheffield United, also opened with three losses, with the latter’s 2-2 draw with Everton last time out the only point gained by one of them so far. The Clarets will attempt to get off the mark on Monday night at Forest.