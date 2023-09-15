Steven Naismith: Nothing changes ahead of first match as Hearts head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Naismith: Nothing changes ahead of first match as Hearts head coach

By Press Association
Steven Naismith’s role was changed to head coach (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Naismith feels “nothing changes” behind the scenes ahead of his first match as Hearts head coach.

Naismith was given the new title during the international break after being made technical director in the summer as Frankie McAvoy took on the head coach role.

The move was designed to meet UEFA requirements for coaching qualifications for managers in European competition, and Hearts simplified the coaching structure after exiting the Europa Conference League.

Naismith, who was appointed caretaker manager late last season, said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen, said: “Nothing has changed behind the scenes from the seven games we took over to now, to be honest.

“It will be much more of the same. I think it’s more a paper thing than anything else.

“All along I have been comfortable with, internally, how I am valued. Everything is the same.”

Naismith accepts that fans will now know the buck stops with him.

“That probably is clearer but internally nothing changes,” he said. “In terms of the buck stopping with me, I personally felt that when I was a player and when I was a coach and when I took the team last season. Nothing really changes in that front as well.

“I will work as hard as I can with the guys who are part of the squad, part of the coaching team, the support staff, to try and bring success to the club and that’s probably been our motivation from the time we took the team.”

Defeat by Motherwell before the international break made it four losses in a row and left Hearts in eighth place, but sitting above fellow European qualifiers Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Naismith, who feels Hearts have struggled to deal with fatigue levels after European games, said: “The break probably came at a good time for us.

“Our performance levels at times this season have been really good. We have looked a threat, but then when you throw in the number of games that we have had in a short space of time, I don’t think we have dealt well with that.

“We have given up cheap goals from that and that then puts you in a difficult position, but then we just haven’t shown that bit of magic in those times when you need to dig really deep.

“For me, that has been the biggest thing, but in the last two weeks we have been able to do some really good work on that. Making sure that we play with a freedom, and we don’t think twice about playing certain passes.”

Hearts suffered a blow during the break with defender Alex Cochrane facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Alex Cochrane took a knock on his ankle in training while blocking a shot, so he is likely to be looking at six weeks or maybe longer,” he said.