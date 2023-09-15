Tearful Andy Murray reveals added significance of come-from-behind Davis Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tearful Andy Murray reveals added significance of come-from-behind Davis Cup win

By Press Association
Andy Murray cries into his towel after beating Leandro Riedi (Martin Rickett/PA)
An emotional Andy Murray revealed he missed his grandmother’s funeral to help Great Britain to victory against Switzerland in the Davis Cup.

Murray battled to a 6-7 (7) 6-4 6-4 victory over debutant Leandro Riedi in three hours and 10 minutes at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears during his on-court interview.

“Today is a tough day for me, it’s my gran’s funeral today,” he said. “I’m sorry to my family that I’m not able to be there but gran, this one’s for you.”

Andy Murray broke down in tears during his post-match interview
Murray then returned to his bench where he sat sobbing into his towel.

Asked in his press conference later whether he had considered not playing, the Scot said: “I spoke to my dad about it and he said that she’d want you to play. He just said make sure you win, so I did.”

Murray had not even told captain Leon Smith, who said later: “That would have been very difficult for him. I really feel for him. It just shows his strength of character to do what he did today.

“I’m sure that was tough for him to miss. All you can say is what he then goes out and does is really quite incredible, and it was vitally important as well.”

Cameron Norrie was then beaten 7-5 6-4 by Stan Wawrinka but Britain have one foot in the finals week in Malaga in November after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski won the deciding doubles rubber 6-3 6-3.

The circumstances of Murrray’s victory made his efforts in coming through another long and tense battle even more impressive.

The 36-year-old had only lost three of his previous 35 singles matches in the competition and never to a player ranked as low as world number 152 Riedi, but the big-hitting 21-year-old produced a performance well above that.

Having seen his gamble to play debutant Jack Draper and Evans handsomely pay off in Wednesday’s victory over Australia, Smith made use of his options by naming Murray and Norrie as his singles players here.

Murray played singles against Kazakhstan at the same stage last year but only once Britain were already eliminated, making this his first live singles rubber in the competition since 2019 and only his second in seven years.

Switzerland also sprung a surprise by picking Riedi ahead of their number two Dominic Stricker, and Murray admitted that had thrown him having prepared to face a left-hander.

Initially it looked like it might be a comfortable afternoon for the Scot who, after negotiating an 11-minute first game, had a chance to open up a 4-0 lead.

He could not take it, though, and Riedi worked his way into the contest, beginning to cause Murray increasing problems with his big forehand and aggressive tactics.

Andy Murray throws down his racket in frustration
They earned him a break back when the Scot served for the set at 5-3, and Murray was then unable to take two set points in the tie-break, Riedi converting his first opportunity with his 22nd winner.

The young Swiss, who had never previously beaten a top-50 player, had his tail up and Murray kicked his bag in frustration after failing to break in the third game of the second set.

He finally made the breakthrough at 3-3 only for Riedi to play a blistering return game. Undeterred, Murray engineered another break and this time held onto it with trademark grim determination to level the match.

Andy Murray roars after winning a point
Ultimately experience won, although it was still nip and tuck, with Murray slamming his racket to the court after handing an early break back in the decider.

He broke again to lead 3-2, though, and quashed Riedi’s hopes of a comeback by taking his first match point with an ace.

Murray said: “It’s obviously incredible to get through that one, it easily could have gone the other way.

“It was ridiculous the shots he was pulling off, amazing, amazing returning. I kept fighting and tried to stay focused and managed to turn it round.”

Norrie was unable to match Murray’s efforts, though, his struggles continuing, leaving Evans and Skupski to try to finish the job.

They have established themselves as Smith’s preferred doubles pair and produced a fine performance against Wawrinka and Stricker to put Britain top of the group table ahead of Sunday’s clash with France.

They will qualify on Saturday if Switzerland beat Australia but victory for Lleyton Hewitt’s side would leave them with work still to do.

There are three other groups being played across Europe and, in Valencia, Novak Djokovic was back out on court five days after winning his 24th grand slam title to help Serbia to victory over Spain.

Djokovic’s 6-3 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina secured Serbia’s passage through to Malaga but eliminated Spain, meaning the final eight event will be played without a home team.

Defending champions Canada, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have also booked their places after winning their opening two matches.