Steven Lawless at the double as Partick Thistle crush Ayr

Partick Thistle cruised to a 4-0 win at Ayr to go second in the Scottish Championship.

Steven Lawless’ brace along with goals from Brian Graham and Tomi Adeloye eased the visitors to a comfortable victory.

Graham’s close-range finish from Kerr McInroy’s pass opened the scoring after 73 seconds and the visitors never looked back.

They doubled their lead 11 minutes after the break when Lawless drilled in from 25 yards.

He made it 3-0 after 67 minutes when his deflected shot from the edge of the area found a way past Charlie Albinson.

Lawless then turned provider for Adeloye with 11 minutes left when the former Ayr man scored with his first touch.