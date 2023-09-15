Notts County return to top of the table with two-goal win at Salford

Notts County returned to the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 2-0 victory at Salford.

David McGoldrick gave the Magpies a first-half lead, before Dan Crowley doubled the advantage after the break.

The visitors had the first chance of the match after McGoldrick headed across the six-yard box. Sam Austin made good ground to get into the penalty area but could not quite apply the finishing touch.

County were not giving Salford an inch and their dominance was rewarded when McGoldrick glanced Crowley’s cross from the right into the far corner.

Macaulay Langstaff nearly doubled the lead just before the break but headed Matt Palmer’s whipped cross onto the crossbar.

Palmer fired over for County at the start of the second half and at the other end Conor McAleny came close before Matt Smith headed wide.

Just as an equaliser looked likely, Salford were dealt a sucker punch in the 63rd minute when Crowley rifled a shot into the bottom corner of Alex Cairns’ net.

Both sides went down to 10 men in stoppage time when County’s Aaron Nemane and Salford’s Kevin Berkoe received second yellow cards.

The result means the Ammies are still winless at home this campaign.