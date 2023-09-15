Luke Williams tips Macaulay Langstaff for the top after impressive display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Williams tips Macaulay Langstaff for the top after impressive display

By Press Association
Notts County are top of League Two under Luke Williams (PA)
Notts County are top of League Two under Luke Williams (PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams believes Macaulay Langstaff can emulate Jamie Vardy’s journey from non-league to the Premier League after the striker’s impressive display in the 2-0 win at Salford.

Langstaff scored 42 goals in the Vanarama National League last season, and he’s already netted four in eight in League Two this term.

It could have easily been five, but the 26-year-old hit the crossbar just before half-time.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet against Salford, Langstaff’s all-round performance was outstanding, and Williams is backing him to reach the summit.

He said: “You also need things to line up, you need the stars to align and providing that he does what he’s doing and he doesn’t lose his humbleness and desire – if the stars align he will go to wherever he wants.”

Vardy did not play in the Premier League until he was 28, but won the title and FA Cup with Leicester and scored 136 top-flight goals.

Williams highlighted the similarities between Langstaff and Vardy.

He added: “I think the thing that they have in common is their love for the game is abundant. I think both guys are never happy with settling, both guys want to improve their career, both guys are desperate to score and leave everything on the pitch for their teams and I think these are the things that draw comparisons with these guys.

“What it is you’re seeing is that both guys have this desire to work and to improve.”

David McGoldrick’s header in the 37th minute gave County the lead, and the former Republic of Ireland international has already formed a brilliant strike partnership with Langstaff.

Dan Crowley added a second just after the hour mark to wrap up an excellent victory for the Magpies and send them to the top of League Two.

Salford, meanwhile, remain winless at home this campaign.

Ammies head coach Neil Wood said: “We were playing against a team of very good footballers so we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“We were stopping them from doing what they wanted to do but then they scored from our error when we should be calm and composed.

“Once they went 1-0 up they gained confidence and we suffered a knock in confidence which naturally elevated them to get on the ball and play.

“Second half we tweaked it and we were on top, we had two clear chances we had to score and we didn’t score them then they show how clinical they are.

“We’re lacking quality, shots on target, finishes, scoring goals. That’s where we’re lacking massively.”