Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas says club must be ‘patient’ over Mason Greenwood

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas says the club must be “patient, calm and tranquil” as they decide when to hand new signing Mason Greenwood his LaLiga debut.

Greenwood has been welcomed by Getafe and many of their fans since joining on a season-long loan from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

United announced last month that Greenwood would continue his career away from Old Trafford after charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Getafe fans are eagerly anticipating Mason Greenwood’s LaLiga debut for the club (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The 21-year-old has been out of action since being suspended by United in January 2022, while Getafe resume LaLiga action after the international break at home against Osasuna on Sunday.

Bordalas, who has included Greenwood in his match-day squad, told Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo: “It is a great hope and there is a great expectation to see him.

“He has been a year-and-a-half without competing, and he is in that period of adaptation and catching up with his team-mates.

😍 I love our 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗕𝗢𝗬 with his new jersey! ✨ Vote it as the most beautiful of @LaLigaEN 📲 https://t.co/aqSmCWT8FB pic.twitter.com/RqrJKkV8gp — Getafe C.F. English (@GetafeCFen) September 15, 2023

“You have to be patient and take care of him. The day-to-day will tell us when he is fit to compete. We have to be patient, calm and tranquil.”

Greenwood made his last appearance for United in a 1-0 win over West Ham in January 2022 and Getafe’s fans are eagerly anticipating his debut for their club.

Following his arrival in the Spanish capital, Getafe’s supporters have focused on Greenwood’s on-pitch potential rather than the controversy which has stalled his career in England.

According to reports, Getafe have sold more shirts bearing his name than any other player in their history.

Bordalas added: “We know the potential and the level he has. I don’t like to speak on an individual level, but his team-mates are helping him a lot.

“The locker room has welcomed him with open arms, like the rest of the new players, and everyone has felt the warmth of the group.”

Getafe have retained top-flight status since winning promotion in 2017 and have taken four points from their first four league fixtures this season.