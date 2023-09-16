Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas says club must be ‘patient’ over Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas says club must be ‘patient’ over Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood has been welcomed to Getafe by many of the club’s fans (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas says the club must be “patient, calm and tranquil” as they decide when to hand new signing Mason Greenwood his LaLiga debut.

Greenwood has been welcomed by Getafe and many of their fans since joining on a season-long loan from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

United announced last month that Greenwood would continue his career away from Old Trafford after charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Getafe fans are eagerly anticipating Mason Greenwood's LaLiga debut for the club
The 21-year-old has been out of action since being suspended by United in January 2022, while Getafe resume LaLiga action after the international break at home against Osasuna on Sunday.

Bordalas, who has included Greenwood in his match-day squad, told Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo: “It is a great hope and there is a great expectation to see him.

“He has been a year-and-a-half without competing, and he is in that period of adaptation and catching up with his team-mates.

“You have to be patient and take care of him. The day-to-day will tell us when he is fit to compete. We have to be patient, calm and tranquil.”

Greenwood made his last appearance for United in a 1-0 win over West Ham in January 2022 and Getafe’s fans are eagerly anticipating his debut for their club.

Following his arrival in the Spanish capital, Getafe’s supporters have focused on Greenwood’s on-pitch potential rather than the controversy which has stalled his career in England.

According to reports, Getafe have sold more shirts bearing his name than any other player in their history.

Bordalas added: “We know the potential and the level he has. I don’t like to speak on an individual level, but his team-mates are helping him a lot.

“The locker room has welcomed him with open arms, like the rest of the new players, and everyone has felt the warmth of the group.”

Getafe have retained top-flight status since winning promotion in 2017 and have taken four points from their first four league fixtures this season.