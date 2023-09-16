Sam Vokes scores as Wycombe beat Blackpool

Sam Vokes struck his first goal of the season as Wycombe made it five games unbeaten in League One with a 2-0 victory over Blackpool at Adams Park.

The Chairboys moved themselves up to seventh in the table, as their impressive response to opening their league campaign with a pair of 3-0 losses continued.

Wycombe took the lead in the 13th minute when Vokes met a terrific cross by Kane Vincent-Young, and although his header was brilliantly saved by Daniel Grimshaw, he was on hand to knock in the rebound.

The Chairboys were controlling proceedings and went 2-0 up in the first minute of the second half as Brandon Hanlan cushioned a volley past Grimshaw at the back post from Garath McCleary’s cross.

Blackpool pushed for a way back into the game in the closing stages and Max Stryjek was required to produce a very good save to push away Olly Casey’s flick.

Seven minutes from time, Stryjek once again denied the Seasiders as he athletically pushed away Sonny Carey’s half-volley from just outside the area.