Preston return to top spot as new signing Liam Millar inspires win over Plymouth

Preston returned to the top of the Championship table thanks to hard-earned 2-1 victory over Plymouth at Deepdale.

In-form North End deservedly recorded a fifth straight league win as deadline-day signings Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic made notable introductions.

Millar was heavily involved in Preston’s first-minute opener scored by Duane Holmes before netted the second himself after being set up by Osmajic.

Ryan Hardie pulled one back for Plymouth, but it could not stop Preston moving back above Leicester to the top of the table.

Before kick-off there was a warm touchline embrace between former colleagues Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher as they geared up for a first clash as rival managers.

Schumacher had been Lowe’s assistant at Plymouth before the now Preston boss left for Deepdale almost two years ago.

The action started in explosive fashion as North End struck after only 38 seconds.

Millar darted down the left and Argyle goalkeeper Conor Hazard could not hold his cross, leaving Holmes to charge in and head home the loose ball.

Holmes tested Hazard again minutes later with a low drive from the edge of the box.

The visitors threatened after 10 minutes when Finn Azaz played in Bali Mumba down the left and his strike from a tight angle was superbly palmed round a post by Freddie Woodman.

However, the hosts doubled their lead in the 25th minute.

The two new boys combined brilliantly as Montenegro international Osmajic expertly played in Millar and he side-stepped a defender before coolly slotting past Hazard.

Argyle went on to boss the remainder of the first period, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden missing their best chance to halve the deficit.

He charged clear of the Preston defence before firing straight at the alert Woodman.

Argyle continued to threaten after the restart.

Azaz turned this way and that before curling just the wrong side of a post from 18 yards.

Barely a minute later Morgan Whittaker saw an effort deflected just off target as the visitors kept pressing.

They finally got their reward just past the hour mark when Luke Cundle played in Hardie and the Plymouth striker beat Woodman confidently.

Preston, though, should have restored their two-goal cushion minutes later.

Osmajic found himself unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box, but his header was superbly beaten away by Hazard.

The momentum had now swung back in North End’s favour and Brad Potts side-footed against a post late on.