Preston return to top spot as new signing Liam Millar inspires win over Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Preston return to top spot as new signing Liam Millar inspires win over Plymouth

By Press Association
Liam Millar celebrates scoring for Preston (Tim Markland/PA).
Liam Millar celebrates scoring for Preston (Tim Markland/PA).

Preston returned to the top of the Championship table thanks to hard-earned 2-1 victory over Plymouth at Deepdale.

In-form North End deservedly recorded a fifth straight league win as deadline-day signings Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic made notable introductions.

Millar was heavily involved in Preston’s first-minute opener scored by Duane Holmes before netted the second himself after being set up by Osmajic.

Ryan Hardie pulled one back for Plymouth, but it could not stop Preston moving back above Leicester to the top of the table.

Before kick-off there was a warm touchline embrace between former colleagues Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher as they geared up for a first clash as rival managers.

Schumacher had been Lowe’s assistant at Plymouth before the now Preston boss left for Deepdale almost two years ago.

The action started in explosive fashion as North End struck after only 38 seconds.

Millar darted down the left and Argyle goalkeeper Conor Hazard could not hold his cross, leaving Holmes to charge in and head home the loose ball.

Holmes tested Hazard again minutes later with a low drive from the edge of the box.

The visitors threatened after 10 minutes when Finn Azaz played in Bali Mumba down the left and his strike from a tight angle was superbly palmed round a post by Freddie Woodman.

However, the hosts doubled their lead in the 25th minute.

The two new boys combined brilliantly as Montenegro international Osmajic expertly played in Millar and he side-stepped a defender before coolly slotting past Hazard.

Argyle went on to boss the remainder of the first period, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden missing their best chance to halve the deficit.

He charged clear of the Preston defence before firing straight at the alert Woodman.

Argyle continued to threaten after the restart.

Azaz turned this way and that before curling just the wrong side of a post from 18 yards.

Barely a minute later Morgan Whittaker saw an effort deflected just off target as the visitors kept pressing.

They finally got their reward just past the hour mark when Luke Cundle played in Hardie and the Plymouth striker beat Woodman confidently.

Preston, though, should have restored their two-goal cushion minutes later.

Osmajic found himself unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box, but his header was superbly beaten away by Hazard.

The momentum had now swung back in North End’s favour and Brad Potts side-footed against a post late on.