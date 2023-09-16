Bruce Anderson secures Livingston a draw with Ross County

Bruce Anderson scored the equaliser as Livingston secured a 1-1 draw at Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Simon Murray continued his prolific form in front of goal to put the Staggies in front in the 60th minute, only for Anderson to level for the visitors 12 minutes later.

The drama started long before a ball had even been kicked in Dingwall, as the kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes after Livingston’s team bus broke down just south of Inverness.

However, the hold-up did not seem to affect the visitors too much, and they put their hosts under pressure early on with a succession of set-pieces without troubling Ross Laidlaw.

Clear sights of goal, for both teams, were few and far between in the first 45 minutes, but Luiyi de Lucas was needed to head a deflected Josh Reid effort, which was spiralling towards the Livi goal, off the line.

Michael Devlin then nearly headed past Shamal George and into his own net, but the score remained goalless going into the interval.

A scrappy start to the second half did eventually see the deadlock broken on the hour mark.

Murray was involved in both creating the opportunity and the finish, as he headed Jack Baldwin’s throw-in into the path of Jordan White on the right flank.

The target man tried to turn provider by finding Reid on the opposite corner of the box, but the wing-back’s shot was turned in at close range by Murray, who claimed his ninth goal of the season.

Immediately from the restart Ross County fans were asking for a red card for Ayo Obileye, who had sent the goalscorer to the ground, but a check from VAR backed up referee Euan Anderson’s decision to show the defender a yellow instead.

VAR had another decision to confirm in the 71st minute, this time checking that Livingston’s equaliser should be allowed to stand.

Kurtis Guthrie used his strength to take Will Nightingale out of the game, before playing Anderson through on goal in the left channel.

The striker was onside, as confirmed by the technology, and he finished the job by shooting through Laidlaw’s legs to level the scores.