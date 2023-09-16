Bruce Anderson secures Livingston a draw with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Anderson secures Livingston a draw with Ross County

By Press Association
Bruce Anderson secured Livi a point (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Bruce Anderson secured Livi a point (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Bruce Anderson scored the equaliser as Livingston secured a 1-1 draw at Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Simon Murray continued his prolific form in front of goal to put the Staggies in front in the 60th minute, only for Anderson to level for the visitors 12 minutes later.

The drama started long before a ball had even been kicked in Dingwall, as the kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes after Livingston’s team bus broke down just south of Inverness.

However, the hold-up did not seem to affect the visitors too much, and they put their hosts under pressure early on with a succession of set-pieces without troubling Ross Laidlaw.

Clear sights of goal, for both teams, were few and far between in the first 45 minutes, but Luiyi de Lucas was needed to head a deflected Josh Reid effort, which was spiralling towards the Livi goal, off the line.

Michael Devlin then nearly headed past Shamal George and into his own net, but the score remained goalless going into the interval.

A scrappy start to the second half did eventually see the deadlock broken on the hour mark.

Murray was involved in both creating the opportunity and the finish, as he headed Jack Baldwin’s throw-in into the path of Jordan White on the right flank.

The target man tried to turn provider by finding Reid on the opposite corner of the box, but the wing-back’s shot was turned in at close range by Murray, who claimed his ninth goal of the season.

Immediately from the restart Ross County fans were asking for a red card for Ayo Obileye, who had sent the goalscorer to the ground, but a check from VAR backed up referee Euan Anderson’s decision to show the defender a yellow instead.

VAR had another decision to confirm in the 71st minute, this time checking that Livingston’s equaliser should be allowed to stand.

Kurtis Guthrie used his strength to take Will Nightingale out of the game, before playing Anderson through on goal in the left channel.

The striker was onside, as confirmed by the technology, and he finished the job by shooting through Laidlaw’s legs to level the scores.