Fylde’s dismal run continues

Fylde’s winless run continued with a 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh.

Jake Taylor gave Eastleigh the lead, tapping them ahead after 17 minutes.

And it went from bad to worse for Fylde, who have now collected just a point in their last six matches, as Alex Whitmore was shown a red card for an incident off the ball.

Paul McCallum doubled the Spitfires’ advantage just after half time, rebounding a shot from Scott Quigley.

An own-goal by Trent Rendall gave the hosts one back with 13 minutes to go, but it was too little too late for the home side.