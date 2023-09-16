Gillingham edge out Morecambe to return to top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gillingham edge out Morecambe to return to top spot

By Press Association
Former Mansfield man George Lapslie scored Gillingham’s opener (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Former Mansfield man George Lapslie scored Gillingham’s opener (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Gillingham returned to the top of League Two with a 2-1 victory over Morecambe.

George Lapslie fired the hosts in front from close range after nine minutes following a well-worked Connor Mahoney corner.

The visitors equalised two minutes later as leading scorer Michael Mellon latched on to Joel Senior’s through-ball and brilliantly lobbed Jake Turner for his fourth goal in as many league games.

Morecambe goalkeeper Stuart Moore tipped Mahoney’s low shot wide before denying Lapslie his second of the game.

But Moore could do nothing to prevent Mahoney from putting Gillingham back in front after 24 minutes with a spectacular curling effort that flew into the top corner.

Shrimps midfielder Eli King fired off-target from the edge of the box before Mellon hit the bar approaching half-time with an acrobatic volley on the angle.

A last-ditch tackle by James Connolly prevented substitute Jayden Clarke from slotting home a third for Neil Harris’ side during a scrappy second half.

Mellon was sent off 14 minutes from time for a second bookable offence, which all but ended Morecambe’s hopes as Gillingham sealed their sixth win in eight league games.