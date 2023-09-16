Stevenage lose top spot as Charlton take a point at the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevenage lose top spot as Charlton take a point at the death

By Press Association
Jamie Reid scored for Stevenage (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jamie Reid scored for Stevenage (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s stoppage-time penalty earned Charlton a point in a 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

The home side came into the game top of Sky Bet League One, the highest position in their history, and duly took the lead in the first half through the in-form Jamie Reid.

But the hosts could not hold on for three points, as new Addicks boss Michael Appleton won his first point in charge thanks to Blackett-Taylor’s late spot-kick.

Stevenage found a deserved opener after a tight opening half an hour, as Reid fired home from a tight angle after nice interplay from Finley Burns and Nick Freeman.

Charlton improved after the break and Miles Leaburn saw a shot deflect onto the crossbar before Louie Watson flashed a strike wide on his league debut.

Reid had the chance to kill the game when he was played in one-on-one, but the striker could not convert for his and Boro’s second.

And it would come back to haunt Steve Evans’ side as Blackett-Taylor coolly converted from 12 yards at the death.