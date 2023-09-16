Tony Craig ends Dorking’s wait for a goal and gives them victory at Halifax

Former Millwall defender Tony Craig’s first-half header clinched Dorking their first away win of the Vanarama National League season, 1-0 at Halifax.

Craig headed home his first goal for Dorking before half-time and the visitors turned in a disciplined defensive display as Halifax slipped to their second defeat of the season.

The hosts were twice denied in the first half by Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male, who kept out goalbound efforts from Luke Summerfield and Adam Senior.

Jamie Stott headed just over for Halifax from a corner before Dorking scored their first goal in four matches to take a 34th-minute lead, with Craig heading home George Francomb’s cross.

Halifax pressed for an equaliser in the second half and Millenic Alli’s effort from outside the box was blocked and Rob Harker headed wide in the closing stages.