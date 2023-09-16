Wealdstone and Altrincham share spoils

Wealdstone and Altrincham played out a goalless National League stalemate.

Tarryn Allarakhia fired over for the hosts from close range and Jed Ward saved well from Jake Cooper and Dior Angus at the other end in an otherwise uneventful first half.

Tahvon Campbell, having twice gone close, was forced off by injury just before half-time and replaced by Sean Adarkwa.

The substitute failed to connect with Allarakhia’s cross at close range before visiting keeper Ethan Ross brilliantly saved from Abdul Abdulmalik and Jaydn Mundle-Smith.