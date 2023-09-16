Louie Barry sets Stockport on way to victory over MK Dons

Nick Powell’s winner earned Stockport a 2-1 victory over MK Dons at Stadium MK.

Former Dons player Louie Barry scored for the fifth league game in a row to put the visitors ahead.

Mo Eisa equalised for the hosts, but Powell scored the winner in first-half added time.

The Dons started brightly, with Eisa and Cameron Norman going close, but Stockport scored when Ibou Touray released Barry, who cut inside before drilling a fine strike into the top corner.

MK Dons equalised 10minutes later, Eisa in the right place following a short-corner routine to meet Tommy Smith’s header across goal and tap in.

Stockport went back in front on the stroke of half-time as Powell rose highest to meet Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross and head into the bottom corner.

County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made a fine stop to deny substitute Jack Payne, but the home side largely struggled to break down Stockport’s defensive block.