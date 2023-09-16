Louie Barry sets Stockport on way to victory over MK Dons By Press Association September 16 2023, 5.36pm Share Louie Barry sets Stockport on way to victory over MK Dons Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4732138/louie-barry-sets-stockport-on-way-to-victory-over-mk-dons/ Copy Link Louie Barry opened the scoring for Stockport (Nick Potts/PA). Nick Powell’s winner earned Stockport a 2-1 victory over MK Dons at Stadium MK. Former Dons player Louie Barry scored for the fifth league game in a row to put the visitors ahead. Mo Eisa equalised for the hosts, but Powell scored the winner in first-half added time. The Dons started brightly, with Eisa and Cameron Norman going close, but Stockport scored when Ibou Touray released Barry, who cut inside before drilling a fine strike into the top corner. MK Dons equalised 10minutes later, Eisa in the right place following a short-corner routine to meet Tommy Smith’s header across goal and tap in. Stockport went back in front on the stroke of half-time as Powell rose highest to meet Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross and head into the bottom corner. County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made a fine stop to deny substitute Jack Payne, but the home side largely struggled to break down Stockport’s defensive block.