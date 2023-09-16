Tommy Leigh brace helps Accrington beat Sutton

Tommy Leigh scored a double in a 4-1 win for Accrington as Sutton fell to a seventh successive League Two loss to remain in the bottom two.

Sutton were on the front foot in the first half but struggled to test Reds keeper Toby Savin.

Stanley took the lead in the first minute of first-half added time when Shaun Whalley was judged to have been brought down by Craig Clay in the area and Leigh sent former Stanley keeper Dean Bouzanis the wrong way, tucking it into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Reds made it two in the 57th minute when Josh Andrews’ ball was deflected to Leigh on the edge of the area and he curled the ball into the far corner of the net.

It was three in the 63rd minute when Joe Pritchard’s through ball found Rosaire Longelo racing free and he finished past Bouzanis.

Sutton replied immediately in the 64th minute when Josh Coley fed Omari Patrick and he blasted the ball into the far corner of the net.

Pritchard, after nine months out with injury, added a fourth in the fourth minute of added time, stroking the ball home from Whalley’s cross.