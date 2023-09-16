Wigan back to winning ways with home victory against Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wigan back to winning ways with home victory against Cambridge

By Press Association
Thelo Aasgaard scored Wigan’s second goal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Wigan got back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a deserved 2-1 victory over Sky Bet League One high-flyers Cambridge at the DW Stadium.

Top scorer Charlie Wyke – looking well offside – hit a post in the opening exchanges after being played in by Thelo Aasgaard.

Wyke was then denied by a good save from Will Mannion with his foot, with the goalkeeper then helping the ball over the top after it looped back goalwards via an unfortunate deflection off a defender.

At the other end, a rare break from Cambridge saw Sullay Kaikai’s 30-yard shot tipped around a post by Sam Tickle.

Cambridge skipper Michael Morrison nodded inches beyond the far post just before half-time, and Wigan then took full control.

Stephen Humphrys cut in off the right onto his left foot and curled a superb effort into the far corner of the net 12 minutes after the restart.

It was 2-0 five minutes later when Martial Godo teed-up Aasgaard, who slammed the ball home off the underside of the crossbar.

Cambridge pulled one back 14 minutes from time when Callum McManaman felled James Brophy in the box and Fejiri Okenabirhie sent Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards.