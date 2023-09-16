Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas guide Huddersfield to victory over Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas guide Huddersfield to victory over Rotherham

By Press Association
Josh Koroma set Huddersfield on their way to victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Josh Koroma set Huddersfield on their way to victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas scored the goals as Huddersfield made it back-to-back Sky Bet Championship victories with a 2-0 Yorkshire derby win over Rotherham.

Thomas made the first goal for Koroma before capping an inspirational display with a goal of his own to put the game to bed 20 minutes from the end.

The Millers are still searching for a first away win this season as Neil Warnock got the better of his former employers at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Both sides started brightly and it was the home side who struck first inside 18 minutes with the game’s first shot on target.

An inviting Thomas delivery wreaked havoc in the Rotherham defence and Koroma capitalised, converting first time on the volley.

The Millers responded positively as they searched for a quick equaliser, but Matty Pearson’s crucial intervention preserved Town’s slender lead.

A bright half by the hosts nearly improved when Ben Wiles’ enticing cross was flicked inadvertently by Delano Burgzorg out of the waiting Thomas’ path.

The dangerous Koroma then threatened to double his account for the afternoon, only to see his swerving strike held well by stopper Viktor Johansson.

Huddersfield should have increased their advantage shortly before the interval, but Wiles – who joined from Rotherham last month – scuppered a golden chance.

Burgzorg advanced purposefully and his pinpoint pull-back found the onrushing Wiles, only for the Terriers’ new recruit to fire his effort wide.

Matt Taylor’s half-time instructions nearly prompted an instant impact as Fred Onyedima’s flicked header drew an impressive reflex stop from Lee Nicholls.

But Rotherham’s bright start to the second period proved short-lived as Huddersfield gradually began to flex their attacking muscle in the final third.

First, the tenacious Wiles dispossessed Oliver Rathbone in a dangerous position, but the Millers’ midfielder reacted quickly with an important block.

The hosts’ strike partnership of Burgzorg and Kian Harratt then wasted two glorious opportunities in quick succession to double their advantage.

The former – a summer loan arrival from Mainz – dragged a strike well wide, while the latter – making his first league start – could not convert on the volley.

However, their combined blushes were soon saved when roles were reversed as goalscorer Koroma repaid Thomas’ favour for Huddersfield’s second.

A piercing counter ended with Koroma delivering a precise ball to find the onrushing Thomas, who slotted home from close range.

Substitute Tom Eaves had a gilt-edge chance to halve Rotherham’s arrears, but he sent his free header straight at Nicholls in what summarised a dismal afternoon.