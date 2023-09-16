Ethan Hamilton strike earns Lincoln a draw against Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ethan Hamilton strike earns Lincoln a draw against Carlisle

By Press Association
Ethan Hamilton earned Lincoln a point (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ethan Hamilton earned Lincoln a point (Mike Egerton/PA)

Summer signing Ethan Hamilton’s first goal at Sincil Bank rescued a 1-1 draw for Lincoln against promoted Carlisle.

His long-range strike denied Paul Simpson’s recently-promoted side a first away win in League One since February 2014.

They hit the front after 19 minutes as Crystal Palace loanee Luke Plange opened his account for the club as he flicked home Owen Moxon’s drilled free-kick.

Former Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire saw huge shouts for a penalty waved away on the stroke of half-time as the Cumbrians pushed for a second.

Lasse Sorenson squandered a great chance for the hosts when he nodded over at the back post in first-half stoppage time.

City equalised five minutes after the interval thanks to Hamilton’s stunning strike.

Lincoln’s Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen produced a great save to keep out Moxon down the other end.

Hamilton tried his luck again, this time with an audacious 30-yard free-kick which went wide.

The Imps huffed and puffed for a late winner but Carlisle held on for a battling point.