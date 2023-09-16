Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore the hero in win at Maidenhead

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore saved a stoppage-time penalty in his side’s 1-0 win at Maidenhead.

Ashmore saved Charlee Adams’ spot-kick for Maidenhead in the sixth minute of time added on to clinch Boreham Wood’s second win of the season and their first on the road.

Tyrone Marsh had given the visitors a 52nd-minute lead, converting a penalty of his own after he had been fouled in the area.

Ashmore also denied Maidenhead midfielder Kane Ferdinand with a full-length first-half save.

Cameron Coxe went close to extending Boreham Wood’s lead when he fired into the side-netting from a tight angle in a game of few chances.