Bristol Rovers secure second win of the season with victory at Shrewsbury

Bristol Rovers secured only their second league win of the season with a 2-0 win at Shrewsbury.

The Shrews came close to opening the scoring on the half-hour mark when Max Mata flicked the ball on to Daniel Udoh. The Salop forward held off his marker before getting a shot off, but it was deflected for a corner.

Shrewsbury substitutes Kieran Phillips and Tom Bayliss almost made an immediate impact with 20 minutes remaining.

Phillips got behind the Rovers defence and drove into the box before laying the ball off to Bayliss, whose shot was deflected for a corner.

The corner reached the back post where Chey Dunkley was lurking. The defender looked to be bundled to the floor by John Marquis but referee Tom Reeves waved away appeals.

Bristol Rovers opened the scoring in the 73rd minute when Aaron Collins received the ball out wide and drilled in a low cross to Marquis, who tapped home from close range at the near post.

The away side sealed the three points when Collins bundled the ball over the line at the death.