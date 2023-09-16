Ed Francis earns a point for Gateshead at Aldershot By Press Association September 16 2023, 5.49pm Share Ed Francis earns a point for Gateshead at Aldershot Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4732186/ed-francis-earns-a-point-for-gateshead-at-aldershot/ Copy Link Ed Francis (left) equalised late on (David Davies/PA) Ed Francis scored a late equaliser to earn Gateshead a 1-1 against Aldershot at the EBB Stadium. Gateshead were unlucky not to open the scoring in the first half as Francis’ 25-yard free-kick was clawed away from the bottom corner by Jack Bycroft. The Shots took the lead after 59 minutes when Josh Stokes capitalised from some good build-up play to fire in off the post. The lead was cancelled out late on by Francis, who latched on to Aaron Jones’ miscued clearance.