Davis Keillor-Dunn leaves it late to secure a point for Mansfield

Davis Keillor-Dunn’s 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Mansfield and preserved their unbeaten run following a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Keillor-Dunn slammed home from close range after the home defence had failed to deal with Aden Flint’s flick-on in the area.

Louis Reed had blasted over early on for the Stags, while Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman denied James Gale.

But goalkeeper Christy Pym twice foiled Joe Taylor in the space of as many minutes, before Colchester took a 30th-minute lead.

Taylor finished clinically past Pym, after being sent through by Arthur Read’s superb through pass.

Colchester hunted for a second after that with Zach Mitchell blasting wide at the far post and Samson Tovide dragging a low shot wide, before half-time.

Dunn fired straight at Goodman for Mansfield after the break and then headed over from close range when unmarked.

But Colchester almost doubled their lead with six minutes remaining when John Akinde’s header was nodded off the line by Lewis, before Keillor-Dunn salvaged Mansfield a point.