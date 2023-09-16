Davis Keillor-Dunn leaves it late to secure a point for Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Davis Keillor-Dunn leaves it late to secure a point for Mansfield

By Press Association
Davis Keillor-Dunn earned Mansfield a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Davis Keillor-Dunn’s 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Mansfield and preserved their unbeaten run following a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Keillor-Dunn slammed home from close range after the home defence had failed to deal with Aden Flint’s flick-on in the area.

Louis Reed had blasted over early on for the Stags, while Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman denied James Gale.

But goalkeeper Christy Pym twice foiled Joe Taylor in the space of as many minutes, before Colchester took a 30th-minute lead.

Taylor finished clinically past Pym, after being sent through by Arthur Read’s superb through pass.

Colchester hunted for a second after that with Zach Mitchell blasting wide at the far post and Samson Tovide dragging a low shot wide, before half-time.

Dunn fired straight at Goodman for Mansfield after the break and then headed over from close range when unmarked.

But Colchester almost doubled their lead with six minutes remaining when John Akinde’s header was nodded off the line by Lewis, before Keillor-Dunn salvaged Mansfield a point.