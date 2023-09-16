Brighton beat Manchester United to increase the pressure on Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brighton beat Manchester United to increase the pressure on Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks off the pitch after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2023.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks off the pitch after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2023.

Manchester United slumped to their third Premier League defeat of the season as Brighton won 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Danny Welbeck scored against his former club and further goals from Pascal Gross and substitute Joao Pedro increased the pressure on United boss Erik ten Hag.

Hannibal Mejbri’s first United goal gave the home fans some hope, but boos rang out at the final whistle with another defeat leaving United in the bottom half of the table.

Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent start to the season after hitting back to win 3-1 at West Ham.

James Ward-Prowse’s diving header – his second goal of the season – gave the Hammers a half-time lead against the run of play.

Jeremy Doku struck his first goal for City within a minute of the restart and Bernardo Silva put them in front with 14 minutes left before Erling Haaland’s seventh goal in five league games sealed the points for the champions.

City retained their two-point advantage over Liverpool, who had briefly gone top after their 3-1 win at Wolves in the lunchtime kick-off.

Liverpool left it late to clinch their fourth win of the season after trailing to Hwang Hee-Chan’s early opener, with Cody Gakpo’s second-half equaliser followed by Andrew Robertson’s late effort and Hugo Bueno’s own goal.

Tottenham struck twice in stoppage-time to snatch a 2-1 home win against Sheffield United.

Gustavo Hamer gave the Blades a surprise lead and they held on until deep in stoppage time when Richarlison equalised and then set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner in the 10th minute of added time.

Aston Villa also scored three late goals as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Villa Park.

Odsonne Edouard put Palace ahead early in the second half before John Duran’s late equaliser and two further goals from Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey.

Carlos Vinicius scored in his first appearance of the season for Fulham – five minutes after stepping off the bench  – to secure his side a 1-0 home victory against winless Luton.