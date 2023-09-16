Oxford City held to a goalless draw by Dagenham and Redbridge

Oxford City extended their unbeaten run to six Vanarama National League games but had to settle for a point after being held to a goalless draw by Dagenham and Redbridge.

City had a great opportunity to go ahead after nine minutes, but Oliver Sanderson’s header from Josh Parker’s cross went narrowly wide.

Nya Kirby dragged a shot narrowly wide for the hosts before Chris Haigh made a superb save to turn away a Josh Rees effort.

Kirby saw another shot blocked after the restart as the home side pushed for the breakthrough.

Dagenham then wasted the best opportunity of the game when substitute Conor Lawless burst clear and set up Ryan Hill with just the goalkeeper to beat, but his touch let him down to allow City to recover and block his effort.