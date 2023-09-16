Lee Johnson ready for hard work as first Fleetwood game ends in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Johnson ready for hard work as first Fleetwood game ends in defeat

By Press Association
Lee Johnson’s first game in charge ended in defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson is aware of the task he faces to drag Fleetwood up League One after his first match in charge ended in a 3-0 defeat to Oxford.

Goals from Stanley Mills, Billy Bodin and Kyle Edwards earned the visitors a dominant victory.

Fleetwood sit bottom of the table, with just one point to their name after seven matches, and new boss Johnson knows he has a lot of work to do.

“It was certainly not the start I wanted,” Johnson said.

“I thought it was neck and neck for the first 15 minutes, but then they scored a very good goal from their point of view and a very disappointing goal from our point of view.

“I’m looking at the boys and we have to commit. The biggest thing for me is that commitment.

“We had to commit to executing what we’ve worked on during the week and putting their bodies on the line – and we didn’t.

“Obviously we’re in this position and we are where we are. There’s a lot of hard work to do.

“But don’t get me wrong, I’ve lost no enthusiasm for the hard work which lies ahead.

“However, at the same time, we’ve got to be really honest with an evaluation of the game today.

“It’s a big job, but I understand that. You don’t normally get jobs which are top of the league, the club are flying and ready to go.

“But I won’t shirk the challenge, I’m very grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given here.”

Oxford boss Liam Manning paid tribute to his side’s togetherness registered their fifth win in their last six league outings.

“There was an unpredictability element with their change of manager, so it was never going to be an easy place to come,” Manning said.

“We knew it would be a tough opening to the game, which we spoke about, and to be fair it was.

“It took us seven hours of travelling to get here, so you have to take things like that into account.

“But huge credit to the lads.

“It was a professional performance which, ultimately, got us what we deserve.

“The goals were high-quality moments. We know we’ve got players who can produce moments of quality like that.

“We’ve got a variety of attacking players now who can chip in. We don’t want to be dependent on one person to score 20-25 goals, everybody has to chip in and play their part. We did that today.

“It could have been more as well because we hit the woodwork twice.

“But overall I’m delighted for the players because you can’t just turn up and do that, you have to work every single day.

“They’ve trained terrifically this week – and that’s their rewards for it. You can just see how together the group are.”