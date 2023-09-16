Michael Flynn hails Swindon’s patience in win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Flynn hails Swindon’s patience in win over Walsall

By Press Association
Michael Flynn tasted victory over his former employers (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Flynn tasted victory over his former employers (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Michael Flynn was happy with how his Swindon side managed to change the game as it went on during their 2-0 win over Walsall.

Charlie Austin’s goal with just two minutes played set the Robins on course for three points to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season.

They had to wait until two minutes from time for Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s clincher and Flynn said: “I thought we started really well, but after that we kind of played into their hands for a while as they played the box in midfield.

“That created an overload in midfield and stopped us from building from the back as fluently as we usually do.

“And we were also too sloppy on some passes, Isaac Hutchinson was given too much space at times on the turnover.

“The longer the game went on, we knew we were going to have to come out and be a little bit more adventurous.

“They have some good players at Walsall – and I should know because I signed a load of them – but the minute they went 3-5-2 we really took control.”

Free-scoring Swindon took just two minutes to find the back of the net when Remeao Hutton found Austin in the middle and he headed beyond the dive of Owen Evans.

Murphy Mahoney denied Freddie Draper and equaliser and Austin went close to a second when he was allowed too much space outside the box and struck a low rasping drive just wide.

Walsall were reduced to 10 men after Tom Knowles was dismissed for two bookings in quick succession and Swindon wrapped up the three points two minutes from time as Liam Gordon and Walsall overplayed at the back and Hepburn-Murphy got ahead of Evans and steadied himself before tucking into the empty net.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler felt his team did not respond well enough to their early setback.

He said: “I thought the game was lost in the first two minutes where we conceded, that was the frustration for me.

“We had opportunities to go and counter-attack. It felt like we tried to go and score too quickly when there was the chance to play through them, which is what I thought we could do. But they are a good team in the division and we are a good team in the division.

“It felt like we’ve missed an opportunity. That’s what it felt like for me watching the game, that you felt like there was going to be a moment where we got back into it, got that goal.

“Liam will win matches for us, he will save matches going in defensively and he will win matches for us attacking-wise.

“He’s a fantastic person. We all make mistakes.”