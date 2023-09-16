Neill Collins praises Devante Cole after brace helps Barnsley beat Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins praises Devante Cole after brace helps Barnsley beat Burton

By Press Association
Neill Collins praised Devante Cole (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neill Collins praised Devante Cole (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised the performance of Devante Cole after he scored twice in a 2-0 win over Burton at Oakwell.

Cole opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a curled effort from the edge of the box, before completing his double 22 minutes from time.

Collins said: “I think it was a very professional performance, there was a lot of real good aspects.

“We always want more, we always want to come in with three or four goals and a clean sheet but I think overall there’s lots to be happy with and the most important thing, three points.”

On his side keeping a clean sheet, Collins added: “I think we deserved a clean sheet; I would’ve been disappointed not to get it.

“I think the reason we maybe couldn’t create more clear cut opportunities was because Burton were hard to break down, but therefore they found it hard to mount serious attacks.

“Overall, it was a positive team performance and a lot of hard work has gone in over the past couple of weeks.”

On the performance of Cole, he said: “Scoring goals wise he’s been excellent but the rest of his game has been really good for the team.

“He’ll be the first to say how well his team-mates have supported him, creating the chances and helping him on the press to get the ball.

“To have a striker so alive in front of goal, that’s what every manager wants.”

Burton manager Dino Maamria admitted they need to work on certain aspects of their decision making.

He said: “I thought some parts of the game were really, really good.

“When we get to the last 30 yards, our decision making needs to be better, our quality needs to be better.

“We’ve got to be patient; we know we’ve got a good front line.

“I think we don’t want to get to frustration and desperation because we know the problem, we’ve got to work on it.

“Our build up is really good from the back into the midfield, but when we get to those areas in the last 30 yards of the pitch, we move the ball really well in those areas and then lack the bit of quality there and that’s something we need to work on.”

On his side’s confidence coming out after the break, Maamria said: “If you look at the first half, they had one shot and they scored.

“They’ve got a brilliant forward; he’s been around the league for a while.

“He scored an unbelievable goal from 25 yards out, that’s just the quality you pay for and you can’t be disheartened with that because we’re playing against quality players in a quality team.

“We’re disappointed with how easy they got to the byline for the second goal, it’s something that we’ve worked on.”