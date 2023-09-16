Matt Bloomfield hopes Wycombe improvement continues after win over Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Bloomfield hopes Wycombe improvement continues after win over Blackpool

By Press Association
Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe beat Blackpool (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe beat Blackpool (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield hopes his side can continue the improvement that has propelled them up the League One table, as their revival continued with a 2-0 victory over Blackpool.

After seeing their play-off push fall away after Bloomfield succeeded Gareth Ainsworth in February, the Chairboys opened their season with back-to-back three-goal defeats.

This put some early pressure on Bloomfield’s shoulders, but things are starting to click for the man who made 558 appearances for the club as a player, as Wycombe extended their unbeaten run to five games and moved up to seventh.

Bloomfield said: “We believe in continual improvement and we have to make sure that we right some wrongs, but the overriding feeling of today is pride in the performance and pride at the environment around the ground.

“I was touched by the supporters singing my name at the end – they’ve obviously been supporting us for a number of years while I was here [as a player] through thick and thin and that was a special moment.

“Evolution is never easy, evolution looks messy and clunky at times and certainly in my tenure here it’s looked messy at times, and I’m sure there will be some of those moments moving forward.

“But we’re really keen and really driven as a staff to imprint what we believe in the boys and the boys are really driven to take it on and deliver.”

Wycombe were ahead after 12 minutes when Sam Vokes met Kane Vincent-Young’s header and although Daniel Grimshaw saved his header, the Welshman was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Brandon Hanlan then gave the Chairboys a deserved 2-0 lead less than a minute into the second half when he volleyed in Garath McCleary’s cross at the back post.

Blackpool belatedly responded and would have forced a big finish to the game had it not been for Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek making excellent saves from Olly Casey and Sonny Carey.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “A little bit more than disappointed if I’m honest.

“You know what type of game to expect here; they get the ball forward early, they’ve got players at the top end of the pitch that are strong and they can build momentum in the game by winning first balls and second balls.

“I just felt we allowed them to build that momentum early in the game, so if you concede like we conceded from not stopping a cross and defending in the box, you’re on the back foot straight away.

“We did that in our last away game and we’ve done it again today.

“I just didn’t think we were at the level that is required in this type of game in the first half.”