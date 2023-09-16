Neil Warnock hails Huddersfield’s work ethic in win over Rotherham

Neil Warnock felt hard work paid off as Huddersfield edged Rotherham 2-0 in an entertaining Yorkshire derby.

The Terriers secured a second successive Sky Bet Championship win and their first home victory of the season with a goal in each half.

Josh Koroma notched his first goal of the season as he converted an early opener from Sorba Thomas’ inviting cross.

And roles were reversed in the second period when Koroma teed up Thomas as the latter also opened his account for the campaign.

Warnock returned to haunt his former employers as the Millers endured a dismal afternoon.

“We did make hard work of it, but I knew how hard it was going to be against Rotherham,” the Huddersfield boss said.

“They work so hard and I stressed to the lads how we had to work just as hard as them and then we could create things on top of that.

“The effort was super and I thought it was a decent game, but I was glad when we went one in front.

“It was nice to see two great balls in and two finishes like that and in a great atmosphere too; the fans were brilliant.

“You get feelings as a manager and I just thought that with the crowd and a Yorkshire derby, we had to gamble a bit and it’s paid off in the end.

“The second goal helped to calm nerves so I was pleased today with the lads; they’re a good group.

“It was difficult to leave two out after West Brom but I just fancied Josh (Koroma) and Sorba (Thomas) today.

“I thought they were both very dangerous throughout; everything they did was positive.

“The only thing now is goals. I don’t think any of my teams have ever given me a chance of going 4-0 up so I can go and have a fag!”

Rotherham had to wait until the second half to register their first shot on target as their search for a first away victory of the season continues.

Fred Onyedima’s flicked header drew an impressive reflex save from Lee Nicholls, while Tom Eaves spurned a glorious chance from close range.

“Our away form has got to change,” Millers boss Matt Taylor admitted.

“To give us any chance this season it has to change. I might have to adapt it slightly so there’s almost a home and away split.

“We have to find a way of being better than what we are at the moment because it’s a constant struggle.

“It’s been 298 days since our last away win; we’ve got to find a way of packing a punch away from home.

“We’re an effective team at home but we can’t quite replicate it in our away games.

“The feel of the atmosphere is totally different and we’ll need a change of approach moving forward.

“For a team like Rotherham in the Championship it’s always going to be difficult, but the fact it’s been so long, we need to get that monkey off our back.

“We were second best too often today I felt; their goal epitomises where we are at the moment.

“We were naïve in the first half and their front two were a constant handful for our defenders and we never really got to grips with them.

“The goals are really poor and both of them are preventable and, bar Fred’s header, we’ve not worked the goalkeeper enough.”