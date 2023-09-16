Mark Hughes calls for people to ‘keep their nerve’ as Bradford booed after draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Hughes calls for people to ‘keep their nerve’ as Bradford booed after draw

By Press Association
Mark Hughes’ Bradford drew with Harrogate (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Mark Hughes’ Bradford drew with Harrogate (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Mark Hughes called for people to “keep their nerve” after Bradford were booed despite scoring late to draw 1-1 with Harrogate.

Jamie Walker’s headed stoppage-time equaliser earned the hosts a point after Harrogate had led through Matty Daly.

But Hughes’ side were still booed at the final whistle of a drab encounter.

Bradford manager Hughes said: “There’s a little bit of frustration at the moment but we’ve just got to remind ourselves that it’s early in the season.

“We’re only eight games in and we’ve got new players coming in trying to make an impact and we’re reintegrating the guys who have been injured as well.

“It’s not an easy time and people have just got to keep their nerve and relax a bit.”

Bradford are still without last season’s League Two top goalscorer Andy Cook with a knee injury. Hughes admitted that is having an effect.

“It’s difficult at the moment because we lack a focal point to our attack,” he added.

“We lack a little bit of physicality, which you need at this level. We’ve got to find another way to affect teams.”

Walker created the only shot on target in the first half when he charged into the box before Mark Oxley blocked his near-post effort.

Bradford picked up the tempo after the break and Oxley saved again from on-loan Aston Villa forward Chisom Afoka.

Harrogate’s Luke Armstrong was not far away with a shot that took a slight deflection over the bar.

Daly, a former Bradford loan player, then popped up through a hesitant defence to convert Jeremy Sivi’s pass from close range.

It was the first time Harrogate, who had lost five of their previous six games, had scored from open play in the league this season.

But they were denied the win after conceding in stoppage time for the second week running.

Manager Simon Weaver said: “I was disappointed only to achieve a draw because the standard of performance was high.

“I thought we deserved the three points but we don’t want to be known as the unlucky team, the last-minute team. We’ve got to be better at sealing the deal.

“It was a fairly deep free-kick lofted into the box and when you see a small player being the goalscorer and running away in delight, you’ve obviously got to be disappointed with not dealing with the situation.

“We’ve worked really hard in order to be a bit more compact. On a difficult run, the first thing you want to do is stop the goals going in against you.

“Then obviously you want to score goals more freely. It was good to get a goal and I think we’re showing signs now of a team that’s evolving and can expect to win games.”