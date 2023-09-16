Harry Swindells century sees Leicestershire beat Hampshire in One-Day Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Swindells century sees Leicestershire beat Hampshire in One-Day Cup final

By Press Association
Leicestershire won the trophy at Trent Bridge (Nigel French/PA)
Harry Swindells struck an unbeaten century as Leicestershire held off Liam Dawson’s late fightback to end their 38-year wait for a List-A trophy with a dramatic two-run win over Hampshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

Swindells and Sam Evans rescued the Foxes after winning the toss and slipping to 19 for four and 89 for six, hitting 117 and 60 respectively in a 151-run seventh-wicket partnership that propelled their side to 267 for seven.

Leicestershire appeared in pole position when Tom Prest departed for 51 to leave Hampshire 136 for five, only for Joe Weatherley and Dawson to add 82 and give the 2018 champions a chance of another title.

Weatherley was dismissed for 40, leaving Dawson with the responsibility to get his side home, but the England all-rounder was out for 57 in the final over to Josh Hull as Hampshire failed to get eight off the last six balls.

Leicestershire were in disarray inside seven overs as they found themselves four wickets down after Keith Barker struck three times.

Skipper Lewis Hill tried his best to steady the ship, hitting 42 off 57 balls, but his departure to Scott Currie left Leicestershire in danger of buckling.

Swindells, making his first appearance in the competition this season, and Evans prevented that with their game-changing 26-over alliance, leaving Hampshire with something to think about at the halfway stage.

Harry Swindells
Harry Swindells struck 117 not out for the Foxes (Nigel French/PA)

The pressure increased with the loss of two early wickets, including captain Nick Gubbins run out, with Prest and Ben Brown then sharing 79.

Leicestershire breathed new life into their victory bid by picking up three wickets – Brown, Aneurin Donald and Prest – for just 19 runs.

The game turned yet again courtesy of Weatherley and Dawson, who took the total down to 40 off five overs and then eight off the last, after Chris Wright conceded just three off the penultimate set of six.

But Hull held his nerve at the death, removing Dawson with the fourth delivery, to bowl the Foxes to victory.