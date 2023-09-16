Managers round on referee after untidy draw between Newport and Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Managers round on referee after untidy draw between Newport and Barrow

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan said the game was ‘a good advert for League Two ruined’ (Simon Galloway/PA)
Both managers were critical of referee Martin Coy after 10-man Newport held on for a 1-1 draw against Barrow in an action-packed contest at Rodney Parade.

Coy awarded County a penalty after 16 minutes when George Ray was adjudged to have brought down Will Evans in the box, but Omar Bogle hit the post from the spot.

Shane McLoughlin gave the home side the lead on 40 minutes with a superb long-range effort into the top corner, before Exiles captain Ryan Delaney was sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes later.

Dean Campbell levelled with a spot-kick on 69 minutes after Adam Lewis had brought down substitute Ryan Gotts.

“I am not going to speak about decisions because we could be here all night,” said County manager Graham Coughlan.

“I would much rather speak about two top-quality League Two teams, top players and the standards that they set.

“That is for the football authorities because it’s not just me saying it, it’s 92 managers saying the same thing week in, week out. I would rather concentrate on the positives of the players and their application, work rate and commitment.

“Somebody in authority has to get a hold of this game because that was a really good advert for League Two that was ruined.”

Delaney had two of Newport’s four bookings, to two for Barrow, and Coughlan’s opposite number Pete Wild agreed that the officiating was the major talking point.

“What a strange game of football,” said the Barrow boss.

“We’ve been told about the threshold for fouls being higher this season, but we didn’t see that today. Everything resulted in a yellow card and I don’t think the referee gave himself anywhere to go in terms of how he officiated the game.

“There’s two penalties in the game and I don’t think either of them were penalties.

“There were so many free-kicks that, for me, are just not free-kicks, and yellow cards for nothing. He backed himself into a corner.”

Wild was disappointed his side could not use their numerical advantage to claim all three points.

“I was really pleased with the way we started,” he said. “We played really well for 35 minutes and the only thing that was missing was the end product in the final third.

“That’s the bit that let us down because, apart from five minutes before and after their goal, we dominated the match. Against 10 men, of course we would, but we dominated and have not been able to find a winner.

“However, the positive is that we’ve come away from home and we’re disappointed not to win – I think that shows how much we’ve progressed.”

One point each leaves Barrow 10th in the League Two table, a point ahead of 12th-placed County.