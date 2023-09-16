Grant McCann hails Doncaster’s determination after Forest Green victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant McCann hails Doncaster’s determination after Forest Green victory

By Press Association
Grant McCann (PA)
Grant McCann (PA)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann praised his side’s “grit and determination” after a stoppage-time winner against Forest Green to win 2-1.

Substitute Ben Close’s overhit cross drifted over Forest Green goalkeeper Luke Daniels to give the visitors their first win of the League Two campaign.

Harrison Biggins’ overhead kick was cancelled out by Jordan Moore-Taylor’s powerful header before late drama saw Doncaster take all three points.

“We got our rewards for the last four performances and I’m hoping it sparks us now, we have that step on the ladder,” added McCann.

Doncaster took the lead after 35 minutes when Biggins produced an overhead kick that slammed into the far corner from Tom Nixon’s wicked delivery.

McAllister should’ve equalised for Forest Green but he blazed wide from 12 yards out after Matty Taylor’s cushioned header after the break.

Forest Green found their equaliser through Moore-Taylor after he headed home an inviting Marcel Lavinier corner.

Substitute Ben Close won it in the final stages when his cross went over Daniels and into the net to ensure Doncaster moved off the bottom of League Two.

McCann added: “To come back and get the winner in the final minute felt good. We’ve had six Saturdays since the season started and we haven’t had that winning feeling, and it’s depressing when you have that feeling.

“We had to show that togetherness today so I hope they enjoy that result tonight because they’ve worked hard for it.”

On Close’s winner: “We all know he has really good quality, whether he meant it or not, you’ll have to ask him.”

Forest Green boss David Horseman said: “That’s the most sickening one this season and the way we lost it was tough to take.

“There’s some desperation to give everybody what they want which is the win. They do it with the right intentions but it’s just the clarity and calmness.

“It’s a huge slice of luck, he could do that a million times and it doesn’t go right in the top corner so it’s disappointing the way the game unfolded.”