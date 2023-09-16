Paul Simpson fumes at penalty decision as Carlisle draw at Lincoln

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson felt aggrieved after his side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Lincoln.

Loanee Luke Plange fired the visitors in front and the Cumbrians felt they should have had a penalty when Sean Maguire appeared to be wiped out inside the box.

But Ethan Hamilton’s superb long-range strike secured a point for the hosts, who are yet to lose at Sincil Bank this season.

“It’s a wrong decision from the referee not to give a penalty,” Simpson said.

“As I’m coming down the tunnel, I think it’s their director of football who says ‘we’ve got out of jail there, it’s a stonewall penalty’.

“Everybody on this side of the ground could see it was a penalty.

“Sean had nodded it past the lad and he’s just took him out. I’ve seen it back at half-time, but I can’t say I’ve seen it because it’s an instant red card.

“There were a lot of things today which weren’t good decisions. But we can’t let those things upset us.

“These are big decisions that they’re getting wrong. People say they level themselves over the season, so let’s hope they do.

“I just hope the assessor looks at it. They get judged on those key moments in games.

“I thought we were excellent. I thought we started the game well and played with a good discipline.

“We had to defend for our lives when the time came, but we should have had an opportunity to go 2-0 up.”

Mark Kennedy’s spirited team talk, which included telling Hamilton to shoot more, worked wonders as the Imps grabbed a point.

He said: “We’ve got an incredible group of hard working, honest, brave, humble and grounded players.

“I just thought that for the first time ever, because there’s a bit of expectation, that the pressure showed a little bit.

“I just said at half-time that it can’t happen. I can’t say what I said, there was no swearing, but I urged them to show some bravery, some heart and some willingness to make mistakes by being brave on the ball.

“We’re all of those things, and I don’t know why, but it was one game where I was scratching my head.

“I’m glad Jack Burroughs has told the press I told Ethan Hamilton to shoot because I don’t want to pat myself on the back.

“It’s about getting a positive outcome, even if you boot the ball over the bar you’ll get some applause from the fans and that’s a positive outcome.

“It’s was nice that having spoken about it that he’s scored. I’m glad it’s gone in because he’s a very coachable guy and I think he’s got goals in him.”