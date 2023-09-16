Paul Simpson fumes at penalty decision as Carlisle draw at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Simpson fumes at penalty decision as Carlisle draw at Lincoln

By Press Association
Paul Simpson’s side drew away from home (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Paul Simpson’s side drew away from home (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson felt aggrieved after his side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Lincoln.

Loanee Luke Plange fired the visitors in front and the Cumbrians felt they should have had a penalty when Sean Maguire appeared to be wiped out inside the box.

But Ethan Hamilton’s superb long-range strike secured a point for the hosts, who are yet to lose at Sincil Bank this season.

“It’s a wrong decision from the referee not to give a penalty,” Simpson said.

“As I’m coming down the tunnel, I think it’s their director of football who says ‘we’ve got out of jail there, it’s a stonewall penalty’.

“Everybody on this side of the ground could see it was a penalty.

“Sean had nodded it past the lad and he’s just took him out. I’ve seen it back at half-time, but I can’t say I’ve seen it because it’s an instant red card.

“There were a lot of things today which weren’t good decisions. But we can’t let those things upset us.

“These are big decisions that they’re getting wrong. People say they level themselves over the season, so let’s hope they do.

“I just hope the assessor looks at it. They get judged on those key moments in games.

“I thought we were excellent. I thought we started the game well and played with a good discipline.

“We had to defend for our lives when the time came, but we should have had an opportunity to go 2-0 up.”

Mark Kennedy’s spirited team talk, which included telling Hamilton to shoot more, worked wonders as the Imps grabbed a point.

He said: “We’ve got an incredible group of hard working, honest, brave, humble and grounded players.

“I just thought that for the first time ever, because there’s a bit of expectation, that the pressure showed a little bit.

“I just said at half-time that it can’t happen. I can’t say what I said, there was no swearing, but I urged them to show some bravery, some heart and some willingness to make mistakes by being brave on the ball.

“We’re all of those things, and I don’t know why, but it was one game where I was scratching my head.

“I’m glad Jack Burroughs has told the press I told Ethan Hamilton to shoot because I don’t want to pat myself on the back.

“It’s about getting a positive outcome, even if you boot the ball over the bar you’ll get some applause from the fans and that’s a positive outcome.

“It’s was nice that having spoken about it that he’s scored. I’m glad it’s gone in because he’s a very coachable guy and I think he’s got goals in him.”